Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $119.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Everbridge stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,929. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,280,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,548,000 after purchasing an additional 247,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Everbridge by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,285 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

