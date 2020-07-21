Europa Oil & Gas’ (EOG) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

EOG opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.53. Europa Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.39 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

