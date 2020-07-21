Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

