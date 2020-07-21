Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ELS opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

