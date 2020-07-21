Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $303.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

