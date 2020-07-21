Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.94 million during the quarter.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.61.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 65.27. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.37.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

