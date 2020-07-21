Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $180.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

