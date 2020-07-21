Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

Entergy stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

