Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.
Entergy stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
