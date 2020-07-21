Entegris (ENTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.51 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.45-0.51 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. Entegris’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENTG opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

