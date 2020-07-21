Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.01 Aug 20 Dividend

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a aug 20 dividend on Monday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a market cap of $765.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

