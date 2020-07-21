Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Tops $171,062.23

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $171,062.23 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

