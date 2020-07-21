Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 69.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,681,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,597 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.