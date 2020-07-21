Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

EIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock worth $174,964. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

