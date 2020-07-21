Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

NYSE DAVA opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 52.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endava by 3.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 929,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 242.3% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 924,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 654,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Endava by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 443,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

