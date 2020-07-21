Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Xerox by 160.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 285.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

