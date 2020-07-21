Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

DUK stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

