Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

