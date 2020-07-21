Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

