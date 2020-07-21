Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $193.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.87.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

