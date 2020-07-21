Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after acquiring an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

