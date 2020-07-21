Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 152,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

