Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuit by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $275.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

