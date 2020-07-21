Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 132 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.36.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

