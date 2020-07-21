Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.11.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $18,485,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $667.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $671.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

