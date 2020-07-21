Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PVH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PVH by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

