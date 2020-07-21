Empirical Finance LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

UNP opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

