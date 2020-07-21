Empirical Finance LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

