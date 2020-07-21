Empirical Finance LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

