Empirical Finance LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,713.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,673.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,653.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

