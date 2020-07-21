Empirical Finance LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.