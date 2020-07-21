Empirical Finance LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total value of $1,480,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,496,015.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,381. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $402.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.