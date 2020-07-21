Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $604,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $190.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

