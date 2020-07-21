Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 375,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

