Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

