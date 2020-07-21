Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cigna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.