Empirical Finance LLC Buys 422 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

