Empirical Finance LLC Buys 399 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 33.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Avnet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after buying an additional 214,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

