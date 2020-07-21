Empirical Finance LLC Buys 363 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

