Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

