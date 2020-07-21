Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

