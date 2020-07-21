Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 380.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

IP opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

