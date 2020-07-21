Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

