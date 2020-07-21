Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

