Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.