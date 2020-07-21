Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 163,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

