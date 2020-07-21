Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,454.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,368.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

