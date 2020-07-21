Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

