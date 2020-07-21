Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $67,878.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

