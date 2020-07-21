ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

