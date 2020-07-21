eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.41-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.41-3.90 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHTH stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

